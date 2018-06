Justin Trudeau to pay up $100 for failing to disclose a gift of sunglasses

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was forced to pay a $100 fine for violating conflict of interest rules by not disclosing a gift given to him last year by P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

The gift was two pairs of leather-covered aviator sunglasses presented to Trudeau during a visit to Prince Edward Island in June 2017.

Each pair, made by Fellow Earthlings sunglasses company in Guernsey Cove, P.E.I., was worth $300.

Federal conflict of interest rules dictate all gifts valued over $200 must be publicly declared within 30 days of acceptance.

Trudeau’s press secretary says an administrative error was to blame in not filling out the proper forms and the gift was not declared within 30 days.

Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion’s office confirmed he administered a financial penalty of $100 to Trudeau, which has since been paid.