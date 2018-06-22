Calgary senior assaulted, robbed outside casino

Calgary police are searching for two people after an 88-year-old man was assaulted and robbed outside a casino earlier this month.

It happened at the Calgary Casino at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 7.

The man left the casino and got into his vehicle when he was approached by a woman who attempted to sell him what she claimed was gold jewelry, police said in a media release on Friday.

The man declined and that’s when the woman reportedly reached into the car and assaulted the man, police said.

The man was robbed of a “large sum of money” before the suspect fled, officers said.

The woman is described as nearly six-feet tall with a large build and black hair. She was wearing blue flowy pants, a white polka dot shirt and a blue and white shawl.

Police believe the woman may have been accompanied by a man who was wearing blue jeans and a blue button-up shirt. He has a medium build and black hair.

Police have released photos of the pair believed to be connected to the robbery and assault.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos released by police, or has further information, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.