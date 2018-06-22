Vehicle slams into house in Campbellford

Queen Street in Campbellford is closed after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a house on Friday morning.

Northumberland OPP responded to the collision around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries and two occupants in the home were not injured.

A number of homes in the area have been evacuated due to a possible natural gas leak, police said.

Queen Street is currently closed between the 10th Line West and Church Street.

“The road closure is expected to last approximately 2 – 3 hours,” police stated at 12:30 p.m.

More to come.