Vehicle slams into house in Campbellford
Queen Street in Campbellford is closed after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a house on Friday morning.
Northumberland OPP responded to the collision around 11:30 a.m.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries and two occupants in the home were not injured.
A number of homes in the area have been evacuated due to a possible natural gas leak, police said.
Queen Street is currently closed between the 10th Line West and Church Street.
“The road closure is expected to last approximately 2 – 3 hours,” police stated at 12:30 p.m.
More to come.
