Sophie Turner reveals real meaning behind ‘Game Of Thrones’ tattoo

Sophie Turner may have caused quite a stir among Game of Thrones fans online after unveiling her latest tattoo but she insists it doesn’t mean what they think.

Turner, 22, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO series, recently got an inking of the Stark wolf sigil on her arm, above the words “The pack survives.”

However, when fans immediately questioned whether she’d just dropped a huge spoiler as to what might happen to the remaining Stark children in the upcoming eighth and final season, the actress decided to set the record straight once and for all.

READ MORE: Sophie Turner insists she loves being engaged, but says her career will be ‘the greatest thing I’ll do in my life’

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in London, Turner explained: “It’s just a quote from last season but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral I like to live by.”

“While I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away. But I wasn’t,” she insisted.

READ MORE: Emilia Clarke says goodbye to ‘Game Of Thrones’ with emotional Instagram message

Turner’s appearance on the show also saw her reveal her love for Eminem’s music, with her even belting out some spot-on bars of The Real Slim Shady, much to the audience’s delight.