3 people in hospital following collision in southwest Calgary

Three people were transported to the hospital following a collision in southwest Calgary on Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened at Bow Trail and 85 Street S.W. around 8:30 p.m.

A Hummer could be seen in the trees on its side and an SUV sat on the road nearby with heavy front-end damage.

According to EMS, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 30s and a child were all rushed to hospital in stable condition.

Roads were blocked for almost two hours as police investigated the crash scene, but were reopened.