Power out in Lavington, Enderby neighbourhoods

B.C. Hydro crews are en route to a power outage affecting 1,764 customers in Enderby.

The cause is under investigation, according to B.C. Hydro’s website.

Lightning storms blew across B.C. Thursday evening, causing spotfires and blowing trees onto power lines.

Another 866 customers in Lavington, east of Vernon are without power.

Crews are said to be on site by 10:30 p.m. to investigate the cause and restore electricity to the community.