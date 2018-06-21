‘Highly visible’ wildfire flares up in Kamloops’ Batchelor Heights area

The BC Wildfire Service is tackling a “highly visible fire” in Kamloops.

But there’s not yet any sense of how big it is.

Coverage of B.C. wildfires on Globalnews.ca:

The grass fire can easily be seen from numerous parts of the city in B.C.’s Interior.

Neil Howatt took a video of the fire from Halston Avenue and said it was taking place mostly on grasslands.

The fire comes as wildfire activity quickly ramps up around the province.

READ MORE: Lightning ignites 72 new wildfires in northern B.C.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said 12 homes have been evacuated — they’re not threatened, but it’s a tactical evacuation, and fire personnel are doing it because they want to ensure they have the upper hand on the fire.

It’s not clear how many people this means.

Residents have been sent to a warming centre in Kamloops.

Here are some photos of the Kamloops grass fire: