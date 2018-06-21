Weather
June 21, 2018 9:33 pm
Updated: June 21, 2018 10:23 pm

‘Highly visible’ wildfire flares up in Kamloops’ Batchelor Heights area

By Online Journalist  Global News

The BC Wildfire Service is tackling a “highly visible” wildfire in Kamloops' Batchelor Heights area.

But there’s not yet any sense of how big it is.

The grass fire can easily be seen from numerous parts of the city in B.C.’s Interior.

Neil Howatt took a video of the fire from Halston Avenue and said it was taking place mostly on grasslands.

The fire comes as wildfire activity quickly ramps up around the province.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said 12 homes have been evacuated — they’re not threatened, but it’s a tactical evacuation, and fire personnel are doing it because they want to ensure they have the upper hand on the fire.

It’s not clear how many people this means.

Residents have been sent to a  warming centre in Kamloops.

Here are some photos of the Kamloops grass fire: 

An aircraft drops a substance on a grass fire in Kamloops, June 21, 2018.

Karla Karcioglu

An aircraft tackles a Kamloops grass fire on June 21, 2018.

Karen Rhea Morgan

An aircraft helps to subdue a grass fire in Kamloops on June 21, 2018.

Karen Rhea Morgan

BC Wildfire Service photo of the grass fire in Kamloops on June 21, 2018.

BC Wildfire Service
  • With files from James, Peters CFJC

