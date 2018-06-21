Thunderstorms causing havoc, sparking fires

Thunderstorms that are rolling through the Okanagan have resulted in at least two lightning-caused fires.

In Keremeos, a thunderstorm was cited as the cause for a wildfire in Barcelo Canyon, east of Cawston. Keremeos’ fire service says it is on scene and is reporting that the B.C. Wildfire Branch has a helicopter there while water bombers are being mobilized.

In Kelowna, it’s believed lightning struck a tree near UBCO, causing a small fire. A work crew nearby saw the fire and hit it with a fire extinguisher. The Kelowna Fire Department is on the scene, and it’s believed they are using an ATV to access the fire, which is just smouldering now.

Today, the B.C. Wildfire Service listed the Okanagan’s fire rating as moderate to high. For more on the fire danger rating, click here.

So far, the only fire listed by the B.C. Wildfire Service in the Kamloops region (which includes the Okanagan) is the Tunkwa Lake fire, located approximately 28 kilometres southwest of Kamloops.

The #Kamloops Fire Centre responded to 11 new fires in the past 24 hrs. 2 of those fires are now being held. 1 has been called out. The #BCwildfire west of Tunkwa Lake now ~21 ha and remains out of control. The Gordon Creek wildfire located ~22km NW of #Merritt is ~4 ha. pic.twitter.com/bcSfsJMUd8 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 21, 2018

The fire is located on the southwest edge of Tunkwa Lake, about 13 km northwest of Logan Lake. The fire, listed as out of control, was estimated at 21 hectares as of this afternoon.