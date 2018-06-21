Calgary weekend traffic delays: June 22 to June 25

Summer construction and special events can cause issues for Calgary drivers. If you want to make it to your weekend activities on time, it’s best to plan your route. The City of Calgary are advising drivers of “significant” traffic impacts this weekend.

Below is a list of closures and detours affecting Calgary traffic:

Crowchild Trail — Memorial Drive

As part of the Crowchild Trail Upgrades project, city crews will be out pouring concrete starting Friday and into next week. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and plan alternates routes, especially during the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Lane closures along Crowchild Trail between Bow Trail and Memorial Drive — Friday 9 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m.

Ramp closures

Southbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Memorial Drive — Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 5 a.m.

Eastbound Memorial Drive to southbound Crowchild Trail — Friday 9 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m.

Northbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Memorial Drive — Friday 9 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m.

Southwest closures

Glenmore Trail S.W. and Crowchild S.W. flyover closed — Friday and Saturday 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

90 Avenue S.W. left-hand lane closed at 14 Street S.W. — June 22 to July 4

14 St. S.W. lane reductions between 90 Avenue and Southland Drive S.W. — June 22 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 Avenue S.W. down to one lane at 14 Street S.W. — June 22 6 p.m. to Sunday June 24 9 p.m.

Southeast closures

5 Avenue S.E. closed between 3 Street and 4 Street S.E. — June 25 7 p.m. to August 24

3 Street S.E. closed between 6 Avenue and 9 Avenue S.E. — June 22 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

11 Street S.E. closed between 34 Avenue and 42 Avenue S.E — June 23 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

52 Street S.E. closed between 16 Avenue and 17 Avenue S.E. — Friday 7 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m.

Northwest closures

37 Street N.W. closed between 32 Avenue and 40 Avenue N.W. — Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bowness Road N.W. closed between 47 Street and 48 Street N.W. — Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

14 Street N.W. reduced lanes at Memorial Drive N.W. — Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Northeast closures

Barlow Trail N.E. closed at 100 Avenue N.E — Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special event closures

Calgary Tower Takeover — Friday 7 p.m. to Saturday midnight

Macleod Tail S.E. between 9 Avenue and 7 Avenue S.E.

8 Avenue S.E between Macleod Trail and 1 Street S.E.

Color Me Rad — Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10 Street N.W. between 5 Avenue N.W. 16 Avenue N.W.

13 Avenue N.W. between Crescent Road and 10 Street N.W.

Sled Island Block Party — Saturday noon to midnight

10 Street S.E between 9 Avenue and 10 Avenue S.E.

10 Avenue S.E. between 10 Street and 11 Street S.E.

Wild Rose Women’s Triathlon — Sunday 8 a.m. to noon

Lanes closures westbound 24 Avenue N.W. between Campus Gate and Collegiate Road N.W.

Lanes closures eastbound 32 Avenue N.W. between Campus Gate and Collegiate Road N.W.

More closure information at calgary.ca/trafficinfo