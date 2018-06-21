Global Okanagan news anchor/reporter spends time in ‘pet jail’ at Lock-In for Love fundraiser

Klaudia Van Emmerik, one of Global Okanagan’s beloved on–air personalities, was locked behind bars today.

Along with three other volunteers, Klaudia is participating in the B.C. SPCA Lock-In for Love event to raise funds for the Kelowna SPCA.

Van Emmerik is a self-professed animal lover and has been involved with the SPCA for almost 10 years. “I get emotional talking about animals. They are everything to me. They are creatures who depend on us. They don’t have a voice, so if I can be their voice, then it makes me feel really good in my heart,” she said.

The newscaster also hosts weekly adopt-a-pet segments on Global News, encouraging the community to consider new furry friends in need of a forever home.

Funds raised from the event stay local. Kelowna SPCA branch manager Sean Hogan says funds will help with urgent needs, including medical and rehabilitative costs, for cats, dogs, and other animals they house.

To get involved with the Lock-In fundraiser and make a donation, visit the Kelowna SPCA website.