Flag Raising To Honour Indigenous Peoples Day

Oshawa, ON – A flag raising ceremony took place June 21 at Regional Headquarters in Whitby to honour National Indigenous Peoples Day. Chief Paul Martin, Chief of the Mississauga’s of Scugog Island First Nation, Kelly LaRocca, members of Durham Region, DRPS and the public were on hand as the medicine wheel flag was raised outside the front doors of the building.

In June, Canadians celebrate Indigenous History Month, an opportunity to honour the heritage, contributions and cultures of Indigenous peoples in Canada. Chief LaRocca thanked DRPS for honouring this special month and for the partnership we continue to foster with the Mississauga’s of Scugog Island First Nation.

June was declared National Indigenous History month in 2010, after Nanaimo-Cowichan Member of Parliament, Jean Crowder, introduced a motion to make June a month of recognition for First Nations, Inuit and Metis. The motion received unanimous consent in the House of Commons. Indigenous History Month provides an opportunity to recognize not only the historic contributions of Indigenous peoples to the development of Canada, but also the strength of present-day Indigenous communities and their promise for the future.

As a tribute to National Indigenous Day the DRPS raise custom-made flags featuring the medicine wheel at all police sites.