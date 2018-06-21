Donald Trump keeps up ‘fake news’ attacks on ‘dishonest’ media as crowd chants ‘CNN sucks’

U.S. President Donald Trump continued his attacks on the media during a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, slamming “dishonest people” while the crowd chanted “CNN sucks.”

Trump held a campaign-style rally for supporters in Duluth where he touted various accomplishments including job numbers and a successful summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“So, we’ve created 3.4-million new jobs since election day, and I’ve said before if I would have said that to you during the campaign, those very dishonest people back there, the fake news, very dishonest,” Trump told the crowd. “They would have said, ‘He’s exaggerating!’”

Supporters then began to chant “CNN sucks! CNN sucks!” as the president smiled and looked on.

“These are very dishonest people, many of them,” Trump said. “We have some fine people doing that but there’s a lot of very dishonest people.”

Trump then attacked the media for the North Korea summit coverage which said the president “gave away too much,” in the talks with Kim.

“I got along with Kim Jong Un, I got along,” Trump told the crowd. “And that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. And these people [media] say, ‘He’s given away so much.’ You know what I gave away? A meeting.”

Trump’s attack on the media comes the same day ABC News was forced to apologize for airing a television graphic that said former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pleaded guilty to five charges of manslaughter.

The graphic aired on Wednesday during live coverage of President Trump’s meeting with congressional leaders, where it was announced he would sign an executive order ending the practice of splitting up families being prosecuted for illegally crossing the border.

ABC said it is investigating to find out how such a graphic was in its system and how it was allowed to get on the air.

“There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake,” the network said.

Trump pointed out the mistake on his Twitter account, linking to a picture of himself that ran on ABC above the faulty chyron.

Look what Fake ABC News put out. I guess they had it prepared from the 13 Angry Democrats leading the Witch Hunt! #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/c0XOk1btEQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

“Look what Fake ABC News put out,” Trump wrote. “I guess they had it prepared from the 13 Angry Democrats leading the Witch Hunt!”

