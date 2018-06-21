NSCC faculty and support staff vote to leave Nova Scotia Teachers Union

Faculty and professional support staff at Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) have voted to leave the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and form their own union.

The new union, called the Nova Scotia Community College Academic Union, announced the results of the vote on Thursday.

“I am pleased with the outcome of the vote,” said Barbara Gillis, the president of the NSCC Academic Union.

“The numbers give us a strong mandate to move forward and build a post-secondary focused union to support faculty and professional support employees.”

Just over 700 of the 939 NSCC personnel voted in favour of leaving the NSCC, which will make them the second largest post-secondary union in Nova Scotia.

NSCC faculty members and support staff had accounted for roughly a tenth of the the NSTU membership, which had about 10,500 members before Thursday’s announcement.

Votingg was held on June 8, 11 and 12

Comment from the NSTU was not immediately available at the time of publication.

Ferne MacLennan, a faculty member in the business school at the college’s Kingstec campus and local representative on the NSTU’s provincial executive, told Global News earlier this month that there wasn’t one particular problem that spurred the movement, but faculty members became particularly interested in the concept over the past six-to-eight months.

“We just finished a contract, maybe that’s the time,” MacLennan said.

“There’s some labour tension in the province between the government and its employees, and maybe that’s what brought people forward and started looking at it, and that’s just pure speculation on my part.”

NSCC faculty members had been represented by the NSTU since 1996.