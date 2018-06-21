Beachgoers still finding broken glass in the water in Bracebridge

Despite enhanced cleaning measures, beachgoers in Bracebridge are still finding broken glass in the water.

According to Bracebridge OPP, officers have been working with the municipalities in the area to ensure the safety of the beaches. However, despite a great deal of effort on the part of the municipalities to sweep and clean the beaches of hazardous materials, beachgoers are still sporadically finding broken glass.

Police first received a report of sharp objects at Kirby’s Beach and Bracebridge Bay Park on Victoria Day weekend. The beaches were temporarily closed, so crews could remove sewing needles and broken glass from the area.

A few days later on June 1, broken glass and nails were found at Gull Lake Beach in Gravenhurst. As a precautionary measure, all beaches in Gravenhurst were closed temporarily to allow enhanced cleaning, including mechanical raking and underwater sweeps. The beaches have all since been re-opened.

The OPP have been conducting an investigation as to whether these incidents are linked to a disturbing letter that was mailed to an area newspaper, the Huntsville Forester.

The letter, titled A Message from the Islamic Revolutionary Force, threatened the safety of beaches in the Muskoka region. Police have not yet confirmed the letter’s legitimacy.

Police were unable to say whether the incidents in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst are connected. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are now appealing to the public for information. They are asking people who attend the beaches to be attentive to waste and debris, and are asking beachgoers who witness anything suspicious to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at http://www.p3tips.com.