2 men charged after fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs seized from Peterborough residence
Two Peterborough men are facing multiple drug-related charges after police raided a Braidwood Avenue home on Wednesday and seized fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.
As part of the ongoing investigation, police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances search warrant on the home where they seized:
• 14.3 grams of cocaine
• 23 grams of heroin/fentanyl
• 14.8 grams of marijuana
• Oxycocet pills
• $2,143 in cash
• A round of ammunition
• Weigh scale
During the search warrant, officers also located a large quantity of stolen property.
Leroy Bennett, 57, of Braidwood Avenue, faces five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphine, oxycocet) for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a Schedule II substance (marijuana under 30 grams) for the purpose of trafficking; possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and careless storage of ammunition.
Raheem Smalling, 24, of Romaine Street, is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin and fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Both were held in custody for court appearances on Thursday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.