2 men charged after fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs seized from Peterborough residence

Two Peterborough men are facing multiple drug-related charges after police raided a Braidwood Avenue home on Wednesday and seized fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances search warrant on the home where they seized:

• 14.3 grams of cocaine

• 23 grams of heroin/fentanyl

• 14.8 grams of marijuana

• Oxycocet pills

• $2,143 in cash

• A round of ammunition

• Weigh scale

During the search warrant, officers also located a large quantity of stolen property.

Leroy Bennett, 57, of Braidwood Avenue, faces five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphine, oxycocet) for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a Schedule II substance (marijuana under 30 grams) for the purpose of trafficking; possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and careless storage of ammunition.

Raheem Smalling, 24, of Romaine Street, is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin and fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both were held in custody for court appearances on Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.