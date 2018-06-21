Public consultations on London’s Bus Rapid Transit begin Thursday

London’s Bus Rapid Transit team is starting up another round of public consultations.

Looking to keep Londoners in the loop and to collect feedback on current plans, officials are holding two open-house sessions Thursday, where they’ll be unveiling an interactive online BRT map.

The sessions will go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and then again from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Central Library, 251 Dundas St.

The BRT team will also be hosting weekly “Transit Tuesday” drop-in sessions for 10 weeks during the summer. Those will start on July 10 and run until Sept. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m.

At each drop-in session, you’ll be able to look over the city’s $500-million BRT plan, ask questions and share ideas.

Officials are also looking to get feedback on the draft environmental report, which identifies potential impacts of the project and the plans to address them.

If you’re wondering what the 24-kilometre system of buses will look like, the sessions offer the opportunity to check out the routes. You can then submit comments online using the new BRT virtual map tool.

For those who can’t make it out to any of the drop-in sessions, materials from the events can be found online, and you can provide feedback only at londonBRT.ca through the interactive map.