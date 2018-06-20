Experienced golf pro tees off as a teacher at Heron Landing

Gordon Crossman, 75, brings 48 years of teaching experience to Heron Landing Golf Club in Cavan Monaghan Township.

Crossman spent the last eight years as the pro at Victoria Park East Golf Club in Guelph.

The Canadian PGA Tour teaching professional has also taught the sport in 20 countries, including a four year stint in Brazil.

“I played the South American tour a number of years ago. After Guelph, I was looking for a change. After a number of interviews, I decided on coming to the Peterborough-area and Heron Landing,” said Crossman.

Crossman teaches adult clinics as well as private lessons.

He will run the summer junior camps in July and August.

“It’s something I enjoy doing,” added Crossman. “I like working with kids.”

To register for the camps call the clubhouse at 705-740-9726.

Crossman can be reached directly at 705-927-7175 and says he’s happy to answer any questions about his role as well as the programs offered at the course.