Oregon family abandons car near Dease Lake to look for gas, vanishes

Police and search crews are scouring an area of northwestern B.C. for an American family whose vehicle was found abandoned near the side of the highway near Dease Lake, about 250 kilometres from the Yukon border.

Investigators are looking for Oregonians Jeffrey Phan and Michelle Lesaca, both 24 years old, along with their three-year-old, Satana, and two-year-old, Satan.

According to an RCMP media release, the family’s black, 2018 Toyota Yaris with the Oregon licence plate 099KRW was found on Monday with a sign in it suggesting they had run out of gas and gone to get fuel.

However, police say after checking with all local gas stations, there was no sign of the family. Further investigation suggested that the car had been left idle since at least Sunday, June 10.

Investigators contacted Oregon police and the missing peoples’ family, and learned that the four had planned to travel to the Philippines last month, but later changed their plans.

READ MORE: Search for 3 missing fishermen off Tofino’s coast enters 4th day

The family had checked into the Portland airport on Friday, May 25 — but then cancelled their tickets and never boarded the plane.

They then crossed into Canada at the Roosville border crossing near Fernie on June 9, police said.

Mounties, a dog team and a search-and-rescue team are now searching the area where the car was found, with aerial support.

Anyone who has information about the missing family is urged to contact the Dease Lake RCMP.