Arson suspected at home in Oshawa

Oshawa, ON – Arson is suspected after a new house under construction was destroyed by flames.

On Wednesday, June 20, 2018, just before 2 a.m., emergency services were called to a working fire at a new residential construction site on Winfield Farms Drive West in north Oshawa.

Members of Central West Division responded and assisted the Oshawa Fire Department with the blaze. The new house was finished but unoccupied at the time. A neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained and did not spread to other homes. There was extensive internal damage and investigators believe the fire was deliberately set.

Anyone with information about activity in or around this location early this morning is asked to contact Det. McFarlane of the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1835.