Canada
June 20, 2018 10:40 am
Updated: June 20, 2018 10:56 am

‘What’s going on in the United States is wrong:’ Trudeau adds voice to chorus condemning Trump

By National Online Journalist  Global News

After days of calls by the opposition for him to condemn U.S. President Donald Trump detaining children, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said the actions were “wrong.”

A A

After two days of demands by critics that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau break his silence and condemn U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy of separating children from migrant families and detaining them in cages, he has finally done so.

READ MORE: Why is Justin Trudeau silent amid growing calls to condemn Trump’s detention of children?

In a scrum with reporters before heading into the last caucus meeting of the parliamentary session, Trudeau joined the growing chorus of international leaders who are speaking out against the administration’s actions.

“What’s going on in the United States is wrong,” said Trudeau.

“I can’t imagine what the families living through this are enduring. Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada.”

More to come … 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Politics
child detention
Donald Trump
Justin Trudeau
Migrant families
Trump kids cages
US Immigration

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News