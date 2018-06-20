‘What’s going on in the United States is wrong:’ Trudeau adds voice to chorus condemning Trump

After two days of demands by critics that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau break his silence and condemn U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy of separating children from migrant families and detaining them in cages, he has finally done so.

In a scrum with reporters before heading into the last caucus meeting of the parliamentary session, Trudeau joined the growing chorus of international leaders who are speaking out against the administration’s actions.

“What’s going on in the United States is wrong,” said Trudeau.

“I can’t imagine what the families living through this are enduring. Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada.”

More to come …