Lakefield Road closed following multi-vehicle collision
Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Selwyn Township on Wednesday morning.
Lakefield Road is closed between 5th and 6th lines of Smith Township for a reported three-vehicle crash which occurred around 7:30 a.m. Reports indicate two people had to be extricated.
OPP say one person suffered serious injuries, the other had minor injuries.
Peterborough County OPP, paramedics and firefighters remain on scene.
More to come.
