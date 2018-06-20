Lakefield Road closed following multi-vehicle collision

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Selwyn Township on Wednesday morning.

Lakefield Road is closed between 5th and 6th lines of Smith Township for a reported three-vehicle crash which occurred around 7:30 a.m. Reports indicate two people had to be extricated.

OPP say one person suffered serious injuries, the other had minor injuries.

Peterborough County OPP, paramedics and firefighters remain on scene.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews remain on scene of a multi vehicle collision on Lakefield Road near the 6th Line #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/ZIJ4SS5NaE — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 20, 2018

