June 19, 2018 10:10 pm

Man in hospital with serious injuries following bicycle accident

By Online Producer  Global News

A man suffered serious injuries in a bicycle crash on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

An 18-year-old man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he crashed his bicycle into a vehicle in Halifax on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident occurred in the first block of Inspector Court in Spryfield just after 5:30 p.m.

Police believe the man failed to navigate a turn, lost control of his bike, hit the curb and struck a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

He was taken to hospital with major injuries, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

