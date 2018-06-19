Man in hospital with serious injuries following bicycle accident
An 18-year-old man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he crashed his bicycle into a vehicle in Halifax on Tuesday.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident occurred in the first block of Inspector Court in Spryfield just after 5:30 p.m.
Police believe the man failed to navigate a turn, lost control of his bike, hit the curb and struck a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.
He was taken to hospital with major injuries, according to police.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
