Man in hospital with serious injuries following bicycle accident

An 18-year-old man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he crashed his bicycle into a vehicle in Halifax on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident occurred in the first block of Inspector Court in Spryfield just after 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Backlash over installation of new multi-bicycle parking station

Police believe the man failed to navigate a turn, lost control of his bike, hit the curb and struck a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

He was taken to hospital with major injuries, according to police.

READ MORE: Woman seriously injured in bicycle-car collision in downtown Halifax

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.