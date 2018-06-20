Scott Thompson: What can the world do to help asylum seekers?

There is no doubt the images the world is seeing of caged camps where children are separated from their parents, as part of U.S. immigration policy, are very disturbing.

The real question is, how much is the rest of the world willing to do about it?

The NDP have criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not speaking up against U.S. President Donald Trump and removing the Safe Third Country Agreement.

Most experts agree that would only create more chaos.

It’s not that most don’t want to help, it’s about exhausting resources that will never be able to keep up, let alone solve the real issues.

Simply put, one part of the world cannot pack up on mass and move to another without having a severe impact on the destination and the place of origin.

Nor is it fair to those who are using proper legal channels for that same opportunity.

Trudeau is not the only one staying silent about Trump’s immigration policy, other world leaders are doing the same.

Could it be because they had their hands slapped with tariffs by Trump at the G7, or are dealing with the very same problems of their own at home?

I’m sure if criticized, Trump would point out any other country’s downfalls to those who stick their noses in America’s business.

In the end, if you’re going to lead the free world you have to be willing to go where these problems originate and address them at the root.

If you’re going to let terror run free, millions will flee for a better life somewhere else.

You can either take them in when they come knocking, or help them return home by ridding their lands of those who are trying to kill them.

You can’t do that by ignoring the problem, playing the role of peacekeeper or hoping the crisis doesn’t arrive at your borders.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.