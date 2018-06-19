PC Tory Rushton wins Cumberland South byelection
Progressive Conservative candidate Tory Rushton has won the Cumberland South byelection, replacing former Nova Scotia PC Leader Jamie Baillie.
The byelection was called as a result of Baillie’s resignation amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
Baillie represented Cumberland South for nearly eight years.
The other candidates were New Democrat Larry Duchesne, Liberal Scott Lockhart and Green Party member Bruce McCulloch.
Finalized poll results are still streaming in, but as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Rushton has tallied 3,417 votes. That’s nearly double that of Scott Lockhart, who has 1,829.
