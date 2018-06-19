PC Tory Rushton wins Cumberland South byelection

Progressive Conservative candidate Tory Rushton has won the Cumberland South byelection, replacing former Nova Scotia PC Leader Jamie Baillie.

It’s vic’tory’ for @ToryRushton! Congratulations to Tory, his campaign team and the @nspc! I cannot wait to welcome Tory to the Nova Scotia Legislature! #NSpoli pic.twitter.com/9nlEuJYUV9 — Karla MacFarlane (@karla_macf_pc) June 20, 2018

Congrats @ToryRushton on being elected MLA for Cumberland South! You ran a great campaign with a strong team of volunteers. Can’t wait to get to work together on behalf of the people of Cumberland County as part of a strong @nspc team! #nspoli — Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin (@Esmithmccrossin) June 20, 2018

The byelection was called as a result of Baillie’s resignation amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Baillie represented Cumberland South for nearly eight years.

The other candidates were New Democrat Larry Duchesne, Liberal Scott Lockhart and Green Party member Bruce McCulloch.

Finalized poll results are still streaming in, but as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Rushton has tallied 3,417 votes. That’s nearly double that of Scott Lockhart, who has 1,829.

