3 young teens arrested for double break-and-enter in White Butte, Sask.
Three girls have been arrested after an investigation into two break-and-enters at an area home.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 18, White Butte RCMP, Combined Traffic Services and RCMP Police Dog Services responded to a complaint of a break and enter at a home.
The investigation resulted in the prompt arrest of three 14-year-old girls. Further investigation later determined that a second break and enter to a home had occurred.
The three teens have been charged for multiple offences, including two counts of break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime among others.
Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the girls will not be released.
The three teens made their first court appearance on June 19.
