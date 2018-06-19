No dogs allowed: Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue to vote on boardwalk dog ban

Richard Waite walks his white Westie Haggis three times a day along the water on Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue’s iconic boardwalk.

The duo aren’t the only people and pets who take advantage of the picturesque scene.

The dog days of summer on the boardwalk might be numbered — if the city has its way.

Mayor Poala Hawa aims to adopt a resolution that would completely ban dogs from the city boardwalk.

The four-legged friends have been allowed on the wooden walkway from 9 a.m. to noon since 2014.

READ MORE: Sainte-Anne’s mayor seeking a second term

Hawa says the amount of animal waste is the main reason the city wants to push this bylaw through.

Hawa doesn’t blame the dogs, but the owners.

“It’s not a question of the dogs it’s a question of the owners of the dogs and unfortunately some of them are not to responsible,” Poala Hawa said.

“I’m certain a majority are but its that small minority that is leading us to that decision.”

Waite says he and other dog owners are being penalized for others’ actions.

“There is legal recourse for that, why pick on us who obey the laws,” Waite said.

READ MORE: West Island municipalities vying for tourism dollars

The city says they have been getting several complaints from residents and restaurant owners about the issue.

Denis Lortie manages the Bellevue Resto Grill on the water and he sees no issues with the dogs since they are not on the boardwalk during times of high traffic.

Hawa says her city council isn’t anti-dog and it was a hard decision for her to make.

“We would not have done this off the top of our heads unless we have pressure to do it,” Hawa said.

Waite and other local dog owners say they see no reason to change the time restrictions.

“What’s next? Are they going to take away our little dog park,” Saint-Anne-De-Bellevue resident Connie Hansen said.

If the resolution goes through Hawa invites residents to other areas of the city, including one of two dog parks.

“I’m a resident to and I want to enjoy my boardwalk,” Hansen said.

City council will vote on the bylaw July 2.