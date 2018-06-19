One of Hamilton’s baby falcons has died

One of four baby falcons born at the Sheraton Hamilton Hotel last month has died.

According to the Hamilton Community Peregrine Project’s Falconwatch website, baby “Gage” died after taking his first flight on Monday.

Falconwatch coordinator Chelsea Decoster reports: At 6:24 a.m. Gage made his first flight, to the next ledge on the Sheraton, and around 10.45 a.m. he was seen to come down close to King Street at Summers Lane, where he was fatally struck by a car.

The three other male falcon chicks — Ainslie, Lisgar and Lawrence (named after Hamilton parks)— are said to be doing well.

Peregrine Falcons are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.