Fire breaks out at Abbotsford auto recycling facility

Crews are fighting a large structure fire in Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from Capt’n Crunch Auto Recycling on Vye Road between McKenzie Road and Riverside Road.

Fire on Vye Rd in Abbotsford #abbotsfordfire pic.twitter.com/An3sZAgqy6 — William Tetlow (@TetlowBill) June 19, 2018

Abbotsford firefighters say they expect to be at the site for hours as there are combustibles in the yard.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

More to come…