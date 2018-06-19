Abbotsford Fire
Fire breaks out at Abbotsford auto recycling facility

A fire broke out near Vye Road in Abbotsford.

Crews are fighting a large structure fire in Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from Capt’n Crunch Auto Recycling on Vye Road between McKenzie Road and Riverside Road.

Abbotsford firefighters say they expect to be at the site for hours as there are combustibles in the yard.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Global News