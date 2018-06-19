Three-legged dog needs forever home after near-death experience in Whitby

As Belvedere the dog gallops and runs, it’s hard to believe that just weeks ago, he had to adapt to living with only three legs.

The Whitby Animal Services team rescued the one-year-old wirehaired pointing griffon in May after a resident discovered the alone, frightened dog near a warehouse, and his right hind leg was completely shattered.

“When we first found Belvedere, he was basically … dying at that point,” said Anthony Woodward, an animal control officer with the Town of Whitby. “We think that he was hit by a car and that he just went off to the side of the road … because of his injuries.”

He was immediately rushed to veterinary care, and due to the severity of his injuries, removing most of the limb was the only option. “The situation is rare in … that Belvedere had to get his back leg amputated,” said Woodward. “We don’t often have that happen to us.”

It’s still a mystery whom Belvedere belonged to, as no one has come forward to Animal Services to take him home. “There was no microchip or any identification on the dog, and that’s why it’s so important to have ID on your dog … if a dog does get hit by a car, we can contact the owners,” Woodward said.

Now, the Animal Services team is looking for a new home for Belvedere, who has been staying at their office on Thickson Road. The team has been nursing him back to health since his near-death experience. “All the staff really love him,” he said. “He’s a completely different dog. He has put on some weight. He could use a little bit more weight put on him. He loves to have a bath.”

Anyone who is interested in adopting Belvedere can visit the town’s website or call them directly at (905) 655-0283.