Saskatoon weather outlook: scorcher for final day of spring

Expect a hot day Tuesday and a scorcher Wednesday for the last day of spring.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

A warm evening led into a warm start to the day, with temperatures climbing quickly. At 6 a.m., the temperature in Saskatoon was 15 degrees, and four hours later, the mercury had risen to 25 degrees.

I'm filling in for @PQuinlanGlobal today and while I'm no pro like he is, you're sure to like the forecast I have.

11:00 and temperatures are in the high 20's for central and Northern Sk. It's going to be hot and tomorrow… a scorcher! pic.twitter.com/IylqdQ32cv — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) June 19, 2018

The mercury will continue to rise into the afternoon, with a forecast in the high 20’s or possibly even low 30’s. The humidex will have the Bridge City feeling like 30+ degrees.

Protect yourself if you’re outdoors today. The UV index is 9/very high.

Humidex driving temperatures to 30 in LaRonge.

The UV index for today is 9/very high. If you're outdoors, stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat. pic.twitter.com/d7FWX5nLVP — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) June 19, 2018

Areas in the north including Buffalo Narrows, La Ronge, Prince Albert National Park, La Loche, Uranium City, Key Lake and Hudson Bay are under a heat warning along with central Sask. communities including Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin and Lloydminster.

Extreme heat warnings continue for nothern Sk. with temperatures staying between 14 degrees (overnight) and 29+ degrees (during the day). Temps in #yxe are similar but our overnight low is 13 so there's no heat warning issued here.#SkyTracker #Sask pic.twitter.com/nPgu7MgAq7 — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) June 19, 2018

Tuesday Night

Clear this evening with a forecast in the low teens. Normal lows this time of year are 12 degrees.

Wednesday

The final day of spring will look a lot more like the scorching days of summer. Temperatures will exceed 30 degrees in Saskatoon with very little cloud cover throughout the day.

Overnight temperatures could stay as warm as 15 degrees, leading into a warm start to summer.

Remainder of Work Week

Summer arrives early Thursday morning and with it, temperatures will begin to climb as Saskatoon heads toward a forecast high of 31 degrees.

The sky will give way to clouds in the evening and with that, a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight and a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday with a forecast high in the mid 20’s.

Weekend Outlook

Expect Saturday to be unsettled, with overcast skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The unsettled conditions may carry over into Sunday morning before clearing out later in the day with a forecast high in the mid to high 20’s and sunshine to finish off the weekend.

The weekend looks dicey but we might need some rain after a scorcher of a work week.#yxe #Sask #SaskWeather #SkyTracker pic.twitter.com/YObae0ePFJ — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) June 19, 2018

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast is right here: a daily forecast package you can’t find anywhere else!

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.