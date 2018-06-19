Saskatoon weather outlook: scorcher for final day of spring
Expect a hot day Tuesday and a scorcher Wednesday for the last day of spring.
Saskatoon Forecast
Tuesday
A warm evening led into a warm start to the day, with temperatures climbing quickly. At 6 a.m., the temperature in Saskatoon was 15 degrees, and four hours later, the mercury had risen to 25 degrees.
The mercury will continue to rise into the afternoon, with a forecast in the high 20’s or possibly even low 30’s. The humidex will have the Bridge City feeling like 30+ degrees.
Protect yourself if you’re outdoors today. The UV index is 9/very high.
Areas in the north including Buffalo Narrows, La Ronge, Prince Albert National Park, La Loche, Uranium City, Key Lake and Hudson Bay are under a heat warning along with central Sask. communities including Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin and Lloydminster.
Tuesday Night
Clear this evening with a forecast in the low teens. Normal lows this time of year are 12 degrees.
Wednesday
The final day of spring will look a lot more like the scorching days of summer. Temperatures will exceed 30 degrees in Saskatoon with very little cloud cover throughout the day.
Overnight temperatures could stay as warm as 15 degrees, leading into a warm start to summer.
Remainder of Work Week
Summer arrives early Thursday morning and with it, temperatures will begin to climb as Saskatoon heads toward a forecast high of 31 degrees.
The sky will give way to clouds in the evening and with that, a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight and a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday with a forecast high in the mid 20’s.
Weekend Outlook
Expect Saturday to be unsettled, with overcast skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers.
The unsettled conditions may carry over into Sunday morning before clearing out later in the day with a forecast high in the mid to high 20’s and sunshine to finish off the weekend.
