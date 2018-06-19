Patients of Orillia dental clinic urged to get tested after local health warning

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is recommending anyone who received services at the Orillia dental clinic previously known as Joe Philip and Associates, be tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

According to the health unit, anyone who received dental services between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 18, 2017, should be tested by their health care provider.

SMDHU first made the recommendation back in February, after an investigation by the Public Health Unit revealed patients who attended the clinic between the listed dates may have been exposed to dental instruments that were not cleaned and sterilized properly.

According SMDHU, improper cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of medical and dental instruments can spread infectious diseases such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV to patients.

After the original recommendation for testing was made, the health unit received a report that two individuals tested positive for Hepatitis C. As a result, the health unit is continuing to recommend patients of the clinic be tested by their health care provider.