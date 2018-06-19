Philippe Pichet steps down as Montreal police chief, suspended since December

Philippe Pichet has stepped down as chief of Montreal’s police force.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced his resignation in a statement on Tuesday, adding Pichet will stay on as a chief inspector.

“Mr. Pichet’s contribution will undoubtedly benefit the Montreal police, given his vast and deep knowledge of Montreal’s police organization, his professionalism and his indisputable passion for public service,” the statement read.

Pichet was suspended with pay last December by Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux following a report by former assistant deputy justice minister Michel Bouchard, who investigated a series of problems within the senior ranks of the force.

He was replaced in the interim with Martin Prud’homme, head of the Surêté du Québec (SQ).

Prud’homme’s mandate was to address three main issues: infighting among groups within the force, concerns about the working environment and frustration about promotions and succession planning.

On May 25, Prud’homme provided Coiteux with a report recommending that Pichet be removed permanently, but did not say who should take over.

Pichet had also filed a lawsuit against the City of Montreal, the government of Quebec and the public security minister because he said his suspension wasn’t justified and wanted to be compensated for lost pay and benefits.

He was named Montreal police chief in 2015 by former mayor Denis Coderre.

Bouchard’s complete report can be found on the website of the Ministère de la securité publique.