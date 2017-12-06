Montreal police director’s days ‘could be numbered’ according to report

According to a report by Radio-Canada, Philippe Pichet’s days as the Montreal police chief could be numbered.

The report states that an inquiry by former justice minister Michel Bouchard will recommend that Pichet be relieved of his duties.

The government of Quebec is expected to evaluate the possibility of placing the police department under trusteeship.

Bouchard’s report is expected to be made public Wednesday.

Pichet was named as Montreal police chief in 2015 by former mayor Denis Coderre.