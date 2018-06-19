Argyle to be the ‘fun street’ as council votes to close it to vehicle traffic on weekends

Halifax is about to get a lot more “fun” after members of Halifax Regional Council unanimously approved a motion to close Argyle Street to vehicular traffic on weekends.

That means that downtown Halifax will finally have the walkable, shoppable street plaza it always dreamed of.

READ MORE: Halifax’s Argyle Street nominated for best street transformation

The portion of Argyle Street — a stretch between Prince Street and Blowers Street — will now be closed from noon on Friday until midnight on Sunday throughout July and August.

“This is a test. This is a pilot. We’re going to try it out in July and August and if it works, it will be extended more times. We’ll see how that goes,” said Deputy Mayor Waye Mason, councillor for Halifax South Downtown.

The move was requested by city’s Downtown Business Commission.

Although fairly new, the revamped streetscape has been designed to be pedestrian-friendly.

But businesses along the boulevard had to endure nearly 21 weeks of closures last summer as construction of the plaza was completed.

Council says they hope opportunities like the weekend closures will bring people back into downtown.

“This will be the fun street of Canada in my view,” said Mayor Mike Savage on Tuesday.

WATCH: Argyle & Grafton ready to launch

Matt Whitman, councillor for Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets, agreed.

“This is a very good thing for safe outdoor fun in downtown Halifax. It’s part of, I think, our charm and our draw to be a fun downtown,” said Matt Whitman.