June 19, 2018 11:51 am
Updated: June 19, 2018 11:58 am

World Cup 2018: Widely mocked Ronaldo bust replaced at Portugal airport

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: Cristiano Ronaldo bust widely mocked replaced at request of soccer superstar's family

The much-ridiculed bronze bust of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madeira Airport was replaced on Friday with a version bearing more of a resemblance to the soccer superstar, at the request of the family, Portuguese media reported.

The replacement took place discreetly and with no invitation to the media on June 15, ahead of Portugal’s opening World Cup match with Spain, media reports said.

New Cristiano Ronaldo bust

A view of the new Cristiano Ronaldo bust shown at Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Santa Cruz, Madeira island, Portugal, 17 June 2018. The new bust of the Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, replaces a controversial one that has been placed at the Cristiano Ronaldo airport in 27th March 2017.

EPA/Homem De Gouveia
New Cristiano Ronaldo bust

The new bust of the Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, replaces a controversial one that has been placed at the Cristiano Ronaldo airport in 27th March 2017.

EPA/Homem De Gouveia
bust

The original bust, sculpted by local artist Emanuel Santos, had been the subject of much mockery, something the artist said made him sad and was not easy to take.

“I learned of this news with great sadness. It was a surprise I did not expect and of course it was not easy,” he told local media.

Santos vehemently defended his effort at the time, famously remarking that “even Jesus couldn’t please everyone.”

Nevertheless, Santos was commissioned for a second attempt.

