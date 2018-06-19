12-year-old boy charged after Guelph police recover stolen vehicle
A boy, a girl and a man from London, Ont., are facing charges after Guelph police recovered a suspected stolen vehicle.
Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a driving complaint near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street.
Police tracked down the vehicle, and learned that the vehicle had been reported as stolen.
A 12-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle at the time, was charged with possession of stolen property. A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old-man also face the same charge. All three are from London.
The 18-year-old was also charged with breaching an undertaking, as well as two counts of breaching probation.
