2 people in police custody following carjacking

Two people are in police custody following an alleged carjacking in Calgary’s Crescent Heights area Monday night.

Around 12 a.m., the victim had stopped in the 8 Avenue N.E area to drop off a pizza order when the incident occurred, police said.

The victim tried to stop the suspect from driving away with the car, but was hit by the vehicle in the process. Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Then, around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said the same vehicle crashed into a home along Marwood Circle. N.E.

Officers quickly arrived and arrested two people on the scene.

Charges are pending, police said.