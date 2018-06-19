Future of Victoria Bridge on the docket at London committee meeting Tuesday

London city Councillors will take a look at a $14-million plan to replace a busy bridge south of the downtown.

Victoria Bridge runs along Ridout Street, just south of Horton Street over the Thames River.

It currently carries one lane each of north and southbound traffic and has sidewalks on both sides. A report from city staff says the bridge is experiencing “extensive deterioration” that necessitates ongoing and escalating maintenance repairs.

“[The new plan calls for] [t]wo lanes of vehicular traffic for motor vehicles and the proposal is for a multi-use pathway on one side of the bridge and a buffered cycle lane and another sidewalk on the other side,” Coun. Tanya Park said.

“There’s a definite, different mode share, on that bridge, recognizing that there’s separated bike lanes with the multi-use pathway and a separated sidewalk, as well as an on-street cycle path.”

The bridge does more than just carry vehicles and people from point A to point B, said Park. “There’s also a water main that goes through it, telecommunications and those sort of things,” she said. “It’s a multi-purpose bridge.”

The city has been going through the environmental assessment for the bridge for the past year. It will go to the civic works committee on Tuesday.

“The committee will be going through that assessment and choosing to approve it. It would then be on the community docket for about 30 days so people can still raise concerns and questions for council’s consideration,” Park said.

Victoria Bridge has been in use since 1875.