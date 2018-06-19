Canada
June 19, 2018 6:55 am
Updated: June 19, 2018 6:57 am

1 person critically injured after 3-vehicle crash in Vaughan

By Web Producer  Global News

Emergency crews attend a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan, Ont., on June 19, 2018.

Global News
One person was seriously injured following a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7.

Vaughan Fire said one person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the crash.

The area has been shut down to traffic for the collision investigation.

 

