1 person critically injured after 3-vehicle crash in Vaughan

One person was seriously injured following a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7.

Vaughan Fire said one person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the crash.

The area has been shut down to traffic for the collision investigation.

1 person has been transported in critical condition fr the serious accident at Hwy 7/PVD. @YRP @JeremyGlobalTV @VaughanFire @1059. VFRS has completed its extrication and will be clearing shortly. Pls avoid the area while police investigate @City_of_Vaughan @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/YggrMQNhmL — Vaughan Fire (@VaughanFire) June 19, 2018