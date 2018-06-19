Blogs
Scott Thompson: Ontarians fine with public sector hiring freeze?

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  900 CHML

Doug Ford speaks during the second Ontario PC Party leadership debate in Ottawa on Feb. 28, 2018.

File / Global News
Incoming Ontario premier Doug Ford announced an immediate freeze on public sector hiring until a line-by-line audit can be done on the past government books of the Kathleen Wynne Liberals.

The freeze does not include front-line workers like fire and police.

READ MORE: Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford orders public sector hiring freeze

This comes on the heels of Ford’s announcement to scrap Wynne’s cap-and-trade schemes with Quebec and California, and all before he is officially sworn in as premier on June 29.

Recent polls have suggested the Wynne Liberals were out of touch with the everyday concerns of Ontarians.

The resulting election implosion, including loss of official party status, confirms that.


WATCH: Doug Ford says his first act as premier will be to scrap the carbon tax

It amazes me that this is news to anyone. What Ford is doing is the opposite of what Wynne did. He is listening to what matters most to Ontarians.

Remember Tim Hudak’s pledge to fire 100,000 public employees that ultimately blew his election victory?

In Hudak’s defence, these efficiencies were to be found over natural attrition and not firings, but he failed to convey that detail clearly.

READ MORE: Doug Ford says oil companies are on notice as he moves forward to cut gas prices by 10 cents a litre

Ford was quick to point out no one is losing their job.

Ontario seems fine with that now, especially after the Wynne government’s neglect.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

