Scott Thompson: Ontarians fine with public sector hiring freeze?

Incoming Ontario premier Doug Ford announced an immediate freeze on public sector hiring until a line-by-line audit can be done on the past government books of the Kathleen Wynne Liberals.

The freeze does not include front-line workers like fire and police.

This comes on the heels of Ford’s announcement to scrap Wynne’s cap-and-trade schemes with Quebec and California, and all before he is officially sworn in as premier on June 29.

Recent polls have suggested the Wynne Liberals were out of touch with the everyday concerns of Ontarians.

The resulting election implosion, including loss of official party status, confirms that.

It amazes me that this is news to anyone. What Ford is doing is the opposite of what Wynne did. He is listening to what matters most to Ontarians.

Remember Tim Hudak’s pledge to fire 100,000 public employees that ultimately blew his election victory?

In Hudak’s defence, these efficiencies were to be found over natural attrition and not firings, but he failed to convey that detail clearly.

Ford was quick to point out no one is losing their job.

Ontario seems fine with that now, especially after the Wynne government’s neglect.

