Humboldt Broncos to be honoured at NHL Awards

The Humboldt Broncos will be in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon for a special announcement with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the NHL Players Association.

According to the NHL, the Broncos will be honoured and recognized at the 2018 NHL Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nev.

This will be the first time 10 of the surviving members of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) hockey team will reunite since the April 6 crash, says the NHL.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed when a semi-trailer collided with the bus carrying the SJHL team as they were travelling to a playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks on Highway 35, about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask. Thirteen people were injured in the collision.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.