Kingston woman, 30, allegedly attacks security guard after shoplifting

Police say a 30-year-old Kingston woman was arrested when she allegedly attacked a store security officer after she was stopped for shoplifting.

On June 14, around 7:15 p.m., police say the accused entered a grocery store in the downtown area.

According to police, the woman concealed several items in a bag and exited the store without paying.

Police say a security guard then confronted her outside the store and identified himself.

As he attempted to arrest the woman, police say she punched the security officer in the face, kicked him and threatened to slit his throat.

Police officers arrived and arrested the accused who they say continued to threaten the the security officer while she resisted arrest.

Police say the accused continued to be uncooperative and violent at police headquarters, where she was held to attend a Friday bail hearing.