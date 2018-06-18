Saskatoon weather outlook: sizzling hot finish to spring

Sizzling heat slated to slide in prompts warnings in parts of Saskatchewan.

Heat Warning

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows and La Loche.

A period with maximum daily temperatures reaching or exceeding 29 degrees and minimum overnight temperatures staying at or above 14 degrees is expected to continue through at least Thursday.

Heat warning in effect for La Ronge, La Loche & Buffalo Narrows for daytime highs 29 degrees or higher & overnight lows 14 degrees or higher through at least Thursday

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

After a warm finish to the weekend, things will get even hotter this week.

10 degrees was where temperatures started the day under partly to mostly sunny skies before a few more clouds rolled in mid-morning and we warmed up into the mid-20s before noon.

Beautiful beginning to the week in Saskatoon with temperatures already up at 24 degrees!

The mercury will continue to bound up even further into the upper 20s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies with a very high UV index, meaning skin can burn in minutes.

Monday Night

Mostly clear skies stick around Monday night as we cool back toward low double digits overnight.

Tuesday

It’ll be another mild start to the day on Tuesday with temperatures already into the mid-teens under sunny skies as you head out the door in the morning.

You’ll definitely be grabbing the shorts and T-shirt when you head home at the end of the day with the mercury making it up to around 29 degrees for an afternoon high with beautiful blues skies and sunshine.

Wednesday-Friday

A building upper ridge of high pressure pushes in even more heat into the middle of the week with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s each day, including the final day of spring on Wednesday and the first day of summer on Thursday.

A system will swing into the province later in the week that’ll kick out Wednesday’s sunshine to bring in more clouds on Thursday and introduce a risk of thunderstorms to round off the week on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

There is some uncertainty with the weekend forecast with that system potentially still sliding through on Saturday, which would bring in clouds and a chance of rain, but Sunday is looking sunnier with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 20s both days.

