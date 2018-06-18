Heat warning issued for parts of northern Saskatchewan

Parts of northern Saskatchewan are under a heat warning.

A period of extended temperatures reaching or exceeding 29 C, along with overnight temperature not dropping below 14 C, prompted Environment Canada to issue the warning Monday morning.

It is expected to last until at least Thursday.

People in the warned regions are being advised to take a number of precautions including:

rescheduling outdoor activities to the cooler hours of the day;

taking frequent breaks;

staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other non-alcoholic and/or non-caffeinated beverages; and

not leaving people or pets inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

There is also the possibility some people could suffer from heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Symptoms include: high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Those most susceptible are vulnerable people, individuals with pre-existing heart, lung, kidney or nervous system conditions, outdoor workers, and those socially isolated.

Anyone looking for advice on health risks, symptoms or precautions associated with heat should contact the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.

