Morneau did not break conflict of interest rules with pension reform bill: ethics commissioner

Finance Minister Bill Morneau did not break federal conflict of interest rules by sponsoring a bill that reformed Canadian pension regulations.

Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion published the conclusion of his investigation into complaints made by two MPs last year that alleged Morneau had broken the rules by sponsoring C-27, which amended pension rules, given that he and his family members hold shares in Morneau Shepell Inc., a pension administration firm.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen and Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre had filed the complaints.

They said the firm and its shareholders, including Morneau, stood to benefit from an increase in value under the rule changes introduced by Morneau and asked the commissioner to investigate.

But in the report released Monday morning, Dion said that because the rule changes would apply generally to any and all firms operating in the industry, rather than only benefit Morneau Shepell Inc., Morneau’s introduction of the bill was not a conflict of interest.

“The Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner has previously determined that, when a matter affects all those governed within an area of activity, without exception, the matter is considered to be of general application,” Dion wrote.

“Because Bill C-27 is of general application, I find that Mr. Morneau did not place himself in a conflict of interest and did not contravene subsection 6(1) or section 21 of the Act in this matter.”

