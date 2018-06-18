York region investigating measles case at Thornhill theatre

York Region’s Public Health branch is investigating a case of measles exposure at a movie theatre in Thornhill.

It said anyone was at Imagine Cinemas to see Solo: A Star Wars Story at 7 p.m. on June 9 in the Promenade Mall could be at risk.

Officials said the exposure could have expanded to the washroom, concession stands and the theatre lobby. Anyone who was at the theatre at that date and time should be on the look out for measles symptoms.

READ MORE: Toronto Public Health says passengers on 3 international flights may have been exposed to measles

In a release, Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s medical officer of health, says anyone showing symptoms of measles should call a health care provider immediately.

“Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes or sensitivity to light, small spots with a white centre on the inside of the mouth and a red rash on the body,” he said.

The release also said it’s highly contagious and that the best defence against it is a measles vaccination.

Anyone who needs more information is asked to call York Region Public Heatlh at 1-877-464-9675 ext. 73588.