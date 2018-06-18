Early morning fire remains under investigation

An early morning fire in the city’s west end remains under investigation.

Fire Crews were dispatched to 115 Elmira Rd. N. early Monday after receiving reports of a fire at a residence.

Upon their arrival, crews learned the fire was emitting from the home’s back deck, and forced their way through a gate to reach the blaze.

The fire was quickly brought under control and subsequently extinguished, followed by the performance of an extensive overhaul to ensure the flames didn’t reach the inside of the home.

Officials say that no injuries occurred in the incident, however the cause of the fire and an estimate of damage remains under investigation.

Both Guelph Police and the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services attended the scene as well.