York University students not hopeful they’ll return to class

York University students don't appear too hopeful that they'll end up back in class.

York University students don’t appear to be too hopeful that they’ll be back in class soon — even though some of the school’s striking contract workers voted to accept the university’s latest offer.

CUPE 3903 Unit 2 said more than a thousand course directors and some teaching instructors who aren’t full-time grad students would return to work today.

But about two-thousand other teaching and graduate assistants, who belong to two other units, will remain on the picket lines of the 15-week strike.

Students say they’re confused about when, or if, classes will resume, and don’t feel optimistic the uncertainty will end anytime soon.

