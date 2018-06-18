York University students not hopeful they’ll return to class

York University students don’t appear to be too hopeful that they’ll be back in class soon — even though some of the school’s striking contract workers voted to accept the university’s latest offer.

CUPE 3903 Unit 2 said more than a thousand course directors and some teaching instructors who aren’t full-time grad students would return to work today.

But about two-thousand other teaching and graduate assistants, who belong to two other units, will remain on the picket lines of the 15-week strike.

Students say they’re confused about when, or if, classes will resume, and don’t feel optimistic the uncertainty will end anytime soon.