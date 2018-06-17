Five immigrants dead after Border Patrol car chase in Texas: reports

Five immigrants died and several others were injured on Sunday (June 17) when their vehicle careened out of control while being chased by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Texas about 145 km north of the Mexican border, U.S. media reported, citing officials.

Some of the injured were ejected from a Chevy Suburban packed with 14 people that was traveling up to 160 km/h, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd told KFDM News 4 television of San Antonio.

Some of the victims were flown by helicopter to San Antonio for medical treatment.

WATCH: Viral photos capture the fearful plight of child migrants at U.S.-Mexico border

Border Patrol agents attempted to stop the vehicle when the chase ensued and were soon joined by Dimmit County deputies, KFDM reported.

Television images showed the smashed vehicle missing at least two wheels, with debris strewn across the road at the Big Wells city limit.

WATCH: U.S. politicians prepare for immigration showdown

Four people died at the scene and a fifth died later, KSAT 12 television of San Antonio reported. The driver was arrested by Homeland Security officials, KSAT reported, citing unnamed officials.