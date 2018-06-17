Rosewood residents petition against proposal to change neighbourhood plan

A dozen homes off Rosewood Boulevard East, in Saskatoon’s Rosewood neighbourhood, were built to face a road which has yet to be built.

Scott Claffey purchased his home on the boulevard in 2014, and said he’s been waiting years for the road, Hathway Close, to be developed.

Beyond the grass of the 12 front yards, a large, open dirt field sits empty.

“I would not have bought a home here if I suspected that there wasn’t going to be a road in front,” Claffey said.

Recently, Arbutus Properties has proposed to change the Rosewood neighbourhood concept plan. Instead of a road, the proposed development includes a green corridor and a fence, which would separate a development of new homes.

“There’s been a road in the plan for years, and just taking it out from under us isn’t the right thing to do,” said Claffey.

Claffey started a petition, which has garnered around 100 signatures protesting the amendment.

READ MORE: B.C. woman’s petition seeking justice in her father’s death presented to minister with 60,000 names

“I don’t know that we’re interested in getting in a fight with a whole bunch of homeowners, even though they’re not ours,” said Jeff Drexel, the president of Arbutus Properties.

“It’s conflicting on who pays for [the road] and how that happens because it’s not our responsibility. It’s [the responsibility of] the developer of the neighbouring property to put a road in and pay for a road for them,” said Drexel.

Vantage Developments built the homes and said they designed them based on the approved neighbourhood concept plan, adding they no longer have project ownership.

“We’ve always been under the impression that the neighbouring land developer would be constructing the cul-de-sac,” Jason McCumber, the co-owner of Vantage Development, said in a statement.

“In terms of roadways for new development areas, arterials and collector roads are built by the city,” said Lesley Anderson, the City of Saskatoon’s director of planning, in a statement. “Local roads such as Hathway Crescent are the responsibility of the lead developer in the area, which is Arbutus in this case.”

As for Claffey, he said, “Between the city, Arbutus and Vantage, there’s responsibility to at least come through with what they’ve shown people who have bought homes here already.”

READ MORE: House prices in Saskatoon continue to drop: Royal LePage

Homeowners use a back lane to access their homes. Claffey said it’s difficult to have visitors and to receive mail. He is also worried about emergency situations, when responders need to access the stretch of homes.

The city said the back lane meets the minimum requirements of the National Building Code of Canada.

The proposed plans will go to a public hearing meeting on October 22, where city council will make the decision.